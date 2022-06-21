The Damned cancel headline slot at Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage due to Covid

With massive regret, @thedamned have been forced to cancel their Avalon Stage headline slot on Friday due to COVID.

We are delighted that @reefband have agreed to save the day!

Full info here: https://t.co/vUrh6orobE pic.twitter.com/2HuTdWMWkY

