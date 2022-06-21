Dame Mary Berry to return with new BBC series on the joy of sharing food

Dame Mary Berry

Dame Mary Berry is to return to TV screens with a new cooking series celebrating the joy of sharing food.

The leading cookery writer and broadcaster has published more than 50 books during a career spanning more than five decades and found further recognition as a judge on The Great British Bake Off.

In a new series for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, Mary Berry Cook And Share, Dame Mary, 87, will show viewers how to make her very best recipes, many of which are perfect to share at big gatherings, but can also be modified for smaller groups or even as something special for two.

In the new series Dame Mary Berry visits Calton Hill, Edinburgh, in her mother’s homeland of Scotland (Neil Hanna/PA)

The show will see Dame Mary travel to some of her favourite locations across the UK to meet others who come together over food – as part of family celebrations, to bring communities and generations together, and as the centrepiece of summer festivals and events.

Speaking about the new show, Dame Mary said: “Sharing recipes is always an utter joy for me and this series is the ultimate guide, whether you are cooking for a crowd or just for two.

“I’m loving visiting some spectacular parts of the country at extraordinary events, gatherings and beautiful locations for this new series.

“I have always believed there is no better way to spend time with family and friends than over fresh home-cooked food – and now more than ever that feels so important.”

Mary Berry Cook And Share will consist of six episodes, in which Dame Mary will inspire viewers with sharing recipes from a hearty minted lamb casserole, or a delicious tear-and-share bread, to a roasting-tin spiced chicken and an eggy bread avocado and ham toastie.

Dame Mary’s salted caramel cake, honeycomb chocolate rocky road and chocolate truffle cake will also feature as some of the sweet treats that are made to bring people together to enjoy.

The baking veteran will visit her mother’s homeland of Scotland, explore the ingredients of Dorset’s Jurassic coast and see what Birmingham city centre has to offer.

The BBC’s commissioning editor of popular factual and factual entertainment, Ricky Cooper, said: “Mary has spent her life sharing her knowledge, her passion and of course her recipes with audiences all over the UK and beyond.

“So we’re delighted she’s returning to the BBC to share her love of cooking – and the impact it has on our lives and communities – in what promises to be a truly spectacular series.”

A book of the same name will also be published on September 1. Cook And Share will feature a new collection of more than 100 dishes from Dame Mary, including all the recipes from the TV series.