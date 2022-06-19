Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony

ShowbizPublished:

One male contestant will be left single and eliminated from the ITV2 show.

The 2022 Love Island contestants
The 2022 Love Island contestants

Love Island bombshell Danica Taylor will choose who she wants to couple up with and one boy will be dumped from the villa in scenes due to air on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester has caused friction among the contestants since arriving at the Majorcan villa on Friday.

Viewers will discover the result of the tense recoupling ceremony in which the girls will choose their partner – starting with Danica.

Later, Danica will receive a text saying she is going on a date with the boy she has chosen to couple up with.

The new couple will enjoy a romantic picnic and drinks on the beach.

She will say: “Honestly, this is probably the second genuine date I think I’ve been on.”

Her date will reply, “Wow, pleasure” before adding: “I am sure a lot of boys would want to kiss you.”

Danica will reply: “Kisses on first dates?”

It comes after 27-year-old Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti appeared to dump actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu, also 27, branding her a “liar”, after it emerged she had been sneaking off to spend time with new boy Jay Younger.

Viewers will also discover whether Ekin-Su sticks with Davide or looks elsewhere during Sunday night’s episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News