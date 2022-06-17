Led Zeppelin and Nirvana stars join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Welcome newly added guest artists to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London! Tickets are on sale today at 9AM local time. https://t.co/F6EhPQQIUw

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the US & UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/iVrKkSpC96

— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 17, 2022