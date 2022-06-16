Romesh Ranganathan declared not The Weakest Link as quiz show renewed

Romesh Ranganathan has said he is “delighted” he will avoid headlines declaring he is The Weakest Link as the show is renewed for another series.

The comedian, 44, replaced no-nonsense quizmaster Anne Robinson as the host of the BBC One quiz show when it was rebooted with celebrity contestants last December.

Ranganathan will once again be joined by a lineup of famous faces each week as they try to win up to £50,000 for their chosen charity by answering general knowledge questions.

The comedian said: “I’m delighted to be doing another series, partly because it’s a fun show and the response has been amazing, but mainly to avoid ‘Turns out Romesh was The Weakest Link’ headlines.”

? TV’s favourite back-stabbing big money game show is back once again! The Weakest Link returns to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer for another series with Romesh RanganathanFind out more ➡️ https://t.co/OtpRMELqrs pic.twitter.com/5ynD7pQG83 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 16, 2022

The broadcaster said that the new celebrity version appeared popular with viewers with the series reaching 18.4 million last year.

Some of the celebrity guests who featured in the series included former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, broadcaster Nikki Fox, food critic Jay Rayner and fellow comedian Ed Gamble.

The reboot opened with a Strictly Come Dancing special with professional dancers and former contestants including Anton Du Beke, Janette Manrara and Clara Amfo.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: “Led once again by our ringmaster Romesh, viewers can expect plenty more laughs and almost certainly loads of backstabbing too as the nation’s favourite, quick-fire quiz returns, I can’t wait!”

The new series will be again filmed at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow, with The Weakest Link returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2022.

Celebrity contestants will be confirmed in due course, the BBC has said.

Pete Ogden, executive producer at BBC Studios, added: “I am so excited to make The Weakest Link again out of Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

“It was wonderful to see the last series land so well with viewers and there’s nothing we love more than putting celebrities under pressure and making them vote each other off.

“Romesh is a treat to work with and I can’t wait to unleash him on another batch of celebrities.”

The original series was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later. It returned for a Children In Need special in 2017.