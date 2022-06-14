Two new Love Island ‘bombshells’ cause a stir as they enter the villa

Love Island 2021

The new Love Island “bombshells”, Jay Younger and Remi Lambert, have caught the attention of a number of contestants as they made their dramatic entrance into the villa.

As the islanders were having a party at the end of Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV reality show, the two new contestants took them by surprise as they came in unannounced.

A few of the female contestants seemed impressed with the new additions, notably Ekin-Su who declared she was going to get to know Jay – despite currently being coupled up with Davide.

As they made their arrival, 28-year-old investment analyst Jay, from Edinburgh, said: “Sorry we’re late to the party.”

After chatting briefly with Jay, Ekin-Su told the girls: “I think I am going to pass out.. he’s so cute, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”

Manchester-based model and rapper Remi, 22, also caused a stir, with Amber saying in the beach hut: “On first glance, they both look kind of cute.”

Paige later added that the boys were ticking a lot of boxes of what she was looking for.

The islanders had been treated to the “shimmer and shine” party after completing a challenge earlier in the day.

The male islanders had to compete in a car-themed “Men-Chanics” obstacle course, which saw them dressed in silver sparkly briefs.

As part of it, they had to carry their partners on their backs through oily tyres as the fellow male contestants sprayed them with water, as well as having to perform a dance at the “carwash”.

After they all competed, Dami Hope was voted as giving the best show by the female islanders.

The episode also saw Gemma, who is the daughter of football star Michael Owen, suffer a slip on the tongue as she accidentally called her current match Luca by her ex Jacques’ name.

Her ex Jacques O’Neill was sitting next to Gemma and Luca when it happened after he made a dramatic entrance into the villa on Sunday.

After Luca heard the slip-up and walked off into the garden, Gemma asked the other Islanders: “That was bad wasn’t it?”

Having just coupled up with Jacques, Paige replied: “That was bad, I am not gonna lie, he was stood there, you had your guy rubbing your shoulders, he’s stood there and you’re like… ‘Oh Jacques’.”

Before Gemma went to apologise she had a conversation with Jacques about how she should approach the situation, which annoyed Luca as he questioned why she needed to speak with him first.

She said: “I’ll come to you and say I’m in the wrong, it was a mistake. I have no feelings for him and I have no interest in getting back with him.

“If you want to carry on like that, then I’m not interested in having an argument. It’s a genuine mistake, I’m sorry.”

Later in the beach hut, Luca joked: “Well Gemma just smiled at me basically and it’s all done, happy days.”

He added: “No she apologised and we move on to live another day with her ex right next to us, happy days, who would have thought.”