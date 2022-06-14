Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals she’d like to try another celebrity show

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2022 – London

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she’d love to take part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former professional ballroom dancer has been the head judge on the BBC One dancing show since 2017.

Speaking to actor Christopher Biggins on the new series of ITV’s The Savoy, Ballas, 61, said: “I’d love to do I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

Shirley Ballas was enjoying a meal with former ‘king of the jungle’ Christopher Biggins (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

While the pair were enjoying a meal at London hotel The Savoy, Biggins replied: “Oh my God, you’re bound to be able to!”

However, Ballas pointed out the timing of the celebrity reality show often clashes with Strictly.

Biggins, who was crowned ‘king of the jungle’ on I’m a Celebrity in 2007, recalled his own experiences from the jungle, saying: “I had to eat kangaroo’s penis and kangaroo’s bollock.”

Ballas appeared unphased, replying: “Testicles, penis, whatever. It’s just meat.”

Ballas and Biggins feature on the second series of The Savoy – an all-access series which follows hotel life in the aftermath of the pandemic, during one of the most challenging times for the hospitality industry.

Having lost tens of millions of pounds in revenue, The Savoy is battling to stay at the top in the competitive, London luxury hotel market.

With behind-the-scenes access, the series takes viewers both upstairs and downstairs, from guests and famous faces walking through the revolving doors, to the staff catering to their every request.

In the first episode of the new series restaurant director Thierry welcomes Ballas and Biggins for dinner.