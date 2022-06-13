Toby Marlow makes history as first non-binary Tony-winner at 75th annual awards

75th Annual Tony Awards – Show

British composer Toby Marlow has made history as the first non-binary Tony-winner at the 75th annual awards, on a night that celebrated increasing inclusion in the theatre.

The creator of the historical comedy musical, Six, won best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre, alongside co-creator Lucy Moss.

The show is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII presented as a pop concert and was created by Marlow and Moss while they were at Cambridge University together.

Six was nominated for a total of eight Tonys including best new musical, best original score, best direction of a musical, best costume design of a musical, best lighting design of a musical, best sound design of a musical, best choreography and best orchestrations.

Gabriella Slade also won best costume design for her work on the production.

The Tony Awards, which honour the best of live Broadway theatre, took place on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The ceremony was hosted by Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose, who opened the show with a medley of numbers from famous musicals including Chicago, Hamilton and West Side Story.

“I am so proud to hosting the first tony awards since Broadway got it’s groove back (and)… I am so proud that theatre is becoming more reflective of the community that adores it,” she said.

“And while we have not solved all our problems, I feel like the phrase Great White Way is becoming more of a nickname as opposed to a how-to guide.”

British success continued in the directing categories at the Tony Awards.

Oscar-winner Sam Mendes won best direction of a play for his work on The Lehman Trilogy and Marianne Elliott earned her third Tony award for best direction of a musical for Company.

“Thank you first and foremost to Stephen Sondheim for trusting me to tell his story in a different way and putting a woman front and centre,” Elliott said in her acceptance speech.