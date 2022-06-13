Full winners list from the 75th Tony Awards

The Lehman Trilogy and a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical Company were among the big winners at the 75th Tony Awards.
Here is a full list of the winners:
Best musical – A Strange Loop
Best leading actress in a musical – Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square)
Best leading actor in a musical – Myles Frost (MJ)
Best leading actress in a play – Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H)
Best leading actor in a play – Simon Russell Beale (The Lehman Trilogy)
Best play – The Lehman Trilogy
Best book of a musical – Michael R Jackson (A Strange Loop)
Best revival of a musical – Company
Best revival of a play – Take Me Out
Featured actor in a play – Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out)
Featured actress in a play – Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew)
Featured actress in a musical – Patti LuPone (Company)
Featured actor in a musical – Matt Doyle (Company)
Best direction of a play – Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy)
Best direction of a musical – Marianne Elliott (Company)
Best score – Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (Six: The Musical)
Choreography – Christopher Wheeldon (MJ)
Costume Design – Montana Levi Blanco (The Skin of Our Teeth)
Costume design in a Musical – Gabriella Slade (Six: The Musical)
Scenic design in a play – Es Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy)
Scenic design in a musical – Bunny Christie (Company)
Lighting design in a play – Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy)
Lighting design in a musical – Natasha Katz (MJ)
Sound design in a play – Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H)
Sound design in a musical – Gareth Owen (MJ)
Best orchestrations – Simon Hale (Girl from the North Country)