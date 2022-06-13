Notification Settings

Full winners list from the 75th Tony Awards

Showbiz

The Lehman Trilogy and a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical Company were among the big winners at the annual awards.

The Lehman Trilogy and a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical Company were among the big winners at the 75th Tony Awards.

Here is a full list of the winners:

Best musical – A Strange Loop

Best leading actress in a musical – Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square)

Best leading actor in a musical – Myles Frost (MJ)

Best leading actress in a play – Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H)

Best leading actor in a play – Simon Russell Beale (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best play – The Lehman Trilogy

Best book of a musical – Michael R Jackson (A Strange Loop)

Best revival of a musical – Company

Best revival of a play – Take Me Out

Featured actor in a play – Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out)

Featured actress in a play – Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew)

Featured actress in a musical – Patti LuPone (Company)

Featured actor in a musical – Matt Doyle (Company)

Best direction of a play –  Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best direction of a musical – Marianne Elliott (Company)

Best score – Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (Six: The Musical)

Choreography – Christopher Wheeldon (MJ)

Costume Design – Montana Levi Blanco (The Skin of Our Teeth)

Costume design in a Musical – Gabriella Slade (Six: The Musical)

Scenic design in a play – Es Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy)

Scenic design in a musical – Bunny Christie (Company)

Lighting design in a play – Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy)

Lighting design in a musical – Natasha Katz (MJ)

Sound design in a play – Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H)

Sound design in a musical – Gareth Owen (MJ)

Best orchestrations – Simon Hale (Girl from the North Country)

