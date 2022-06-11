Stormzy reveals he omitted names from his grime shout-out list at Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 3

Stormzy has revealed he missed a number of names off his list of influential grime stars at Glastonbury after suffering technical difficulties.

The Brit Award-winning grime rapper, 28, used his 2019 headline slot to read from a list of artists who had been pivotal in establishing and developing the genre.

However, after his in-ear monitors failed 20 minutes into the show on the festival’s Pyramid Stage, he was forced to omit a number of names.

Stormzy previously said that when he came off stage he thought it had been “the worst thing” he had ever done, until organiser Emily Eavis convinced him otherwise.

Appearing on BBC show Unlocked With, hosted by fellow rapper Potter Payper, Stormzy said: “You know it’s so funny, I had sound problems at Glasto so my in ears – that’s a story for another day – but my in-ears burst so I couldn’t hear anything.

“So what we did before was, I wrote out all the artist names and recorded into a mic like, ‘AJ Tracey, Potter Payper…’ and it was getting played back to me.

“But because it was so low, there was bare names I missed out. So little does everyone know, I missed out so many names because I can’t hear.

“So it might say like J Hus, and I’m hearing it in the back and I’m saying J Hus, and then I will miss out two names, then I’ll catch the next one, Dave, so I’m playing catch up.

“This is why it’s mad, I know what that moment was but like deeper one.”

Addressing the impact of his list, he added: “People run with that and think there’s some epic story like I went to the mountain and got a list of names, but I just said ‘Yo, who’s doing it, who’s a part of our scene and our culture’.

“I just wrote this list.”

Stormzy at the premiere of Bond film No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy used his Friday night slot on the Pyramid Stage in June 2019 to highlight the experience of young black people in the UK.

Crime statistics flashed across the big screens along with excerpts from a speech by Labour MP David Lammy about racial prejudice in the criminal justice system.