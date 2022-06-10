Fans speculate after Beyonce wipes her social media profile pictures

Beyonce

Beyonce has prompted speculation new music is on the way, after wiping her social media profile photos.

The 40-year-old pop superstar, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, deleted the main photos from her Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts on Friday.

This prompted her name to begin trending on Twitter, with fans wondering if an announcement was imminent.

Beyonce on stage during the 2014 Brit Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Beyonce’s last full-length solo release came in 2016, with Lemonade, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries worldwide.

In 2013, her self-titled album was released in the early hours of the morning without any prior warning.

Other fans suggested the announcement could relate to her fashion line Ivy Park.

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.