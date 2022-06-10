Ex-Love Islander Rachel Finni rejects co-stars’ apologies after Instagram jibe

Love Island winter 2020

Former Love Island contestant Rachel Finni says she will not accept apologies from her 2021 co-stars over a “humiliating” video posted on Instagram Live.

The former luxury travel specialist accused those involved of putting out PR statements “to cover your backs” after facing backlash on social media.

During the livestream, the group which consisted of Brad McClelland, Aaron Francis, Jake Cornish and Tyler Cruickshank discussed the “bombshell” contestants who had made surprise arrivals in the Majorcan villa during the 2021 season.

When Finni, who was dumped early in the series, was mentioned they burst into laughter.

Responding to the video Finni described the men as “idiots”, adding that one year on from her stint on the show she was still being “bullied” and “taunted” publicly.

McClelland and Cruickshank later apologised online and said they had tried to reach out to Finni personally.

But in a video posted on her own Instagram story, Finni said the attempts at apologies were “a joke”.

“These statements that have been put out (are) just to save your f***ing backs,” she said.

“How dare you make it seem like you’ve apologised and it has been accepted.

“I am not right with anyone that’s been involved in anything that’s been said about me. I never will.

“You can apologise but it can’t be received. I’m not receiving any of these apologies. I’m not taking any of these false statements.”

She added that such incidents had happened “multiple times before” and would happen again.

“Protect your back but the only real thing to come out your mouth was the hate and the discrimination,” she said.

“This is to save your back. It’s not real. It’s not authentic. We don’t know how you really f***ing feel and I’m done.”

“I have rewatched the video back and can see how this was perceived.

“This upon reflection was not the way to behave and was 100% not my intention to hurt or upset her and those who know me know I am not that type of person.

“I have since reached out to Rachel personally and apologised for any hurt that I have caused.

“From the bottom of my heart. I really am sorry.”

Responding on his own Instagram Stories, Cruickshank added he did not “condone or support” abuse from others towards her.

“I’m sad and disappointed to understand that my reaction to the comments made during an Instagram Live with three fellow islanders have upset and offended another individual,” he said.

“I appreciate how this has been received and affected others. I have made an attempt to speak with Rachel directly, and will be available to talk to her when she’s ready.

“It has also come to my attention that Rachel has been subject to hurtful comments across various platforms on a number of occasions – I have not been a party to this, and would not condone nor support behaviour of this nature.

“I will be taking the time to reflect on my involvement in this situation and what I could have done differently.”

In her original Instagram post Finni wrote that the Instagram Live video had made her regret going on the ITV2 dating show for the first time.

“Despite EVERYTHING that happened till now, I still saw the experience as a blessing. No matter how awful and manipulated it was I just took it as part of the experience as it lead me to amazing things,” she said.

“But for it to be TODAYYYY and I have actual nobodies mimicking me and discussing me publicly like a joke I am fully over it and regret going on the show.

“Why is this deserving of going on a TV show? How do these actual idiots think it’s ok to publicly humiliate me and discuss me like that?”

Her fellow islander Kaz Kamwi shared a message of support and called for an apology “publicly and privately” from the group.

Finni entered the villa on day five and choose to couple up with McClelland over Chuggs Wallis.