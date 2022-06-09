Notification Settings

Zendaya, Simu Lui and Andrew Garfield among guests at Time 100 gala

ShowbizPublished:

Zendaya at 2022 TIME100 Gala
Zendaya at 2022 TIME100 Gala

Marvel stars Zendaya and Simu Liu rubbed shoulders with fellow actors and other influential people at the Time 100 gala.

The annual event in New York celebrates the US magazine’s annual 100 Most influential people of the year.

2022 TIME100 Gala
Actress Amanda Seyfried wore a sweeping black dress with long train and ruffled bodice (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Marvel’s Shang Chi star Simu Liu wore a cobalt blue suit to the gala (Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Rapper Mary J Blige, who performed at this year’s Superbowl halftime show, wore a flowing light-blue dress with a heart-shaped bodice (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste wore a white suit with detailing over a golden shirt (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya wore a floor-length strapless gown that was blocked in different shades of turquoise and black (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Zendaya’s Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield wore a simple black tuxedo with a ruffled dinner shirt (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose sparkled in a dress that displayed a floral pattern made from gemstones (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Director and actor Taika Waititi wore an all-white tuxedo to the annual event which celebrates the US magazine’s 100 most influential people (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Joining the ranks of Hollywood A-listers was Brazilian indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara who donned an ornate tribal headpiece (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 TIME100 Gala
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates was also pictured at the event in New York (Evan Agostini/AP)
