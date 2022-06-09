Who could replace Sue Barker as the face of BBC’s Wimbledon coverage?

John McEnroe and Sue Barker during a previous Wimbledon

Sue Barker has announced that the upcoming Wimbledon tournament will be her last as lead presenter.

After 30 years in the role, the former French Open winner has become as familiar to fans of the summer tennis action from SW19 as strawberries and cream.

Here are the potential replacements:

– John McEnroe

John McEnroe (Steve Paston/PA)

The American former player, 63, is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time and won seven singles and eight doubles Grand Slams during his career.

Known for both his volleying skills and adversarial on-court behaviour, McEnroe claimed the number one tennis ranking in both the singles and doubles before retiring in 2006.

Since the end of his professional career, he has served as a pundit and commentator including for the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, and could now step up to the lead role.

– Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova (Steven Paston/PA)

The Czech and American former professional player and coach, 65, won a combined total of 59 major titles during her career – including nine Wimbledon singles championships.

Her decades-long rivalry with America’s Chris Evert was one of the most high-profile in the sport.

She is an ambassador for the Women’s Tennis Association and a regular commentator for the BBC at Wimbledon.

– Tracy Austin

Tracy Austin (Adam Davy/PA)

Former world number one Austin, 59, has been working as a BBC pundit for almost 20 years, dating back to her coverage of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

The American remains the youngest woman in history to win the single’s title at the US Open in 1979 – aged 16.

She won the title again in 1981 as well as taking home the Wimbledon mixed doubles trophy a year earlier with her brother John.

– Tim Henman

Tim Henman (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former British number one Henman became a regular Wimbledon pundit in 2008, having retired a year earlier from the professional circuit.

The 47-year-old reached the Wimbledon semi-final four times and is on the board of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the tournament.

– Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The 78-year-old former world number one has delivered expert commentary for the BBC and other broadcasters for many years.

Considered a trailblazer for the women’s sport, she won 39 Grand Slam titles during her career in the 60s and 70s and has also been vocal on issues including female representation and LGBTQ rights.

– Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness (Ian West/PA)

McGuinness, 48, took over from Barker as host of A Question Of Sport last year, making the Top Gear presenter a potential contender for Barker’s latest vacancy too.