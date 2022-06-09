Two new Love Island bombshells to ruffle feathers in the villa

The 2022 Love Island contestants

The new Love Island bombshells Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Afia Tonkmor are set to ruffle feathers as they make their entrance into the villa.

Scenes due to air on Thursday will see the new arrivals catch the eye of contestants Liam Llewellyn, Luca Bish and Davide Sanclimenti, who describes them as “fire”.

The new girls will also go on dates with recently uncoupled 22-year-old Liam after the public voted for who they wanted to take the pair out.

Following the arrival of 27-year-old actress Ekin-Su and 25-year-old lounge host Afia, Davide will say in the Beach Hut: “Wow, wow, wow – the two new girls are fire.”

Later in the beach hut, Luca will add: “Ekin-Su, oh my God, she’s going to cause trouble.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the girls will discuss the arrival of the bombshells, with Gemma Owen saying: “I am confident in myself. I know what I want and nine times out of 10, I do get what I want but this could be the one time difference.”

Amber Beckford will add: “I am still happy to get to know them, I am not going to be a bitch, but be a bitch to me and you ain’t gonna get the nice Amber, a storm is about to begin.”

Later that evening, the islanders will gather together for a game of beer pong with every accurate throw prompting a dare.

Ekin-Su will use the challenge as a chance to impress Davide with a seductive dance move ending with a kiss on the cheek.

Speaking in the beach hut after the task, she says: “Who else would I want to be rubbing my booty against, you know, the nice little eight pack!”

The game of dares also sees Andrew Le Page and Paige Thorne lock lips after he was dared to kiss the girl who he believes is “wifey material”.

She reciprocates when asked to kiss who is boyfriend material.