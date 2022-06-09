Rebel Wilson says she has found her ‘Disney princess’ in coming out post

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Rebel Wilson has revealed she is in a relationship with a woman.

The Australian actress, 42, said she had found her “Disney princess” as she shared a selfie with her new partner on Instagram.

Her post prompted a wave of congratulations from fans and famous friends, and was liked more than 200,000 times within two hours.

She wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” before adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #loveislove.

Last month, Wilson told People she had been set up with a new partner “through a friend” but refused to reveal their identity.

She said: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other.

“It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.”

Wilson was previously in a relationship with businessman Jacob Busch.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2020 at a gala in Monaco but appeared to confirm their split the following February.