BBC Radio 2 schedule shake-up will see Michelle Visage host new show

Michelle Visage

BBC Radio 2 has announced changes to its weekend schedule which will see a new show from Michelle Visage, while Craig Charles’ slot has been axed.

The shake-up to the station’s Friday to Sunday line-up will take place from July 15, with Waterloo actress Angela Griffin and DJ Spoony also fronting new shows.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage, who has hosted breakfast shows in the US for more than 17 years, will present her show each Friday from 7pm to 9pm.

Visage, who was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, has previously fronted one-off specials for Radio 2, including her New Year’s Eve show, as well as covering for Rylan, Dermot O’Leary and Elaine Paige on Sundays.

? @Angela_Griffin @DJSpoony and @michellevisage to join the @BBCRadio2 weekend line up! The station has unveiled a range of schedule changes across Fridays – Sundays, starting from Friday 15 July ? — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 8, 2022

Series two of her BBC Sounds podcast, Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers, will also return in August and be broadcast on Radio 2 on Saturdays.

Her first series featured a star-studded line-up including Cameron Diaz, Dawn French, Jessie J, Tan France, Alan Carr, Dita Von Teese, Billy Porter and RuPaul.

Visage said: “I’m over the moon to be broadcasting my very own show to millions of listeners on Radio 2, where each Friday night I’ll be launching the listeners’ weekends in fabulous style with some of my all-time favourite tracks that promise to get you in the best mood.

“And I’m back with a new series of my Rule Breakers for BBC Sounds – I’m so excited. Bring it all on.”

Tony Blackburn’s Golden Hour, which previously occupied the spot, will move to Sunday evenings from 7pm to 8pm.

The broadcaster has confirmed that Craig Charles’ House Party on Saturday nights is coming to an end, but the actor and DJ will still continue to host BBC Radio 6 Music each weekday and The Craig Charles Funk And Soul Show on Saturday nights.

Craig Charles’ Saturday slot on BBC Radio 2 will come to an end (Ian West/PA)

Charles said: “Every party must come to an end and although I’m packing up my trunk of funk on Radio 2, I’ve loved bringing the party to its funky listeners each Saturday night.”

Dr Rangan Chatterjee’s show on Sunday 10pm to midnight and Ana Matronic’s Dance Devotion Sunday slot from midnight to 2am have also been axed.

Meanwhile, Griffin will host Radio 2 Unwinds on Sundays from 10pm to midnight to help listeners wind down ahead of the new week.

The Waterloo Road star said: “I’m over the moon to be given my very own BBC Radio 2 programme. I loved presenting my series last year as I was already a huge fan of the station, so I’m proud to be given my first proper weekly show.

“I’ll be bringing two hours of chilled out tunes curated by myself and the listeners, to help unwind and relax before the week ahead.”

Waterloo star Angela Griffin is to host a new show on Sundays (Ian West/PA)

The Good Groove With DJ Spoony, which ran as a four-part series on Radio 2 in January, will return as a weekly show every Friday night from 9pm to 11pm.

Sounds Of The 90s With Fearne Cotton will move from Friday night to Saturday 10pm to midnight, while Sounds Of The 80s With Gary Davies will change to Saturday nights from 8pm to 10pm.

The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker will also make a move from Saturday night to Friday from 11pm to midnight.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Angela, DJ Spoony and Michelle to the Radio 2 family and looking forward to hearing their new weekly shows on Radio 2 from July.