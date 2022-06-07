Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Soap stars Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt to compete in TV drag contest

ShowbizPublished:

Queens For The Night will launch on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

Adam Woodyatt at the Inside Soap Awards 2017
Adam Woodyatt at the Inside Soap Awards 2017

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, former EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Love Islander Chris Hughes are among the stars who will undergo “the ultimate drag makeover” for a new ITV competition.

TV fitness instructor Mr Motivator, Union J singer George Shelley and England rugby player Joe Marler will also compete in the one-off special, Queens For The Night.

Lorraine Kelly will serve as host while the judging panel will feature Melanie C of the Spice Girls, comedian Rob Beckett, Australian drag artist Courtney Act and West End star Layton Williams.

TV Quick and TV Choice Awards – London
Simon Gregson (Ian West/PA)

The programme will see each famous name paired with drag mentors – including Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus and Asttina Mandella – as they prepare their alter egos before competing on stage.

The show will culminate in a cabaret-style performance, voted on by the studio audience, as they showcase their newly acquired skills, including singing, dancing, lip-syncing, impression and comedy.

Morning TV host Kelly said: “I’m so excited to be hosting this show. I am a huge fan of drag and can not wait to see a host of well-known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill.

“It’s a show that will have humour, warmth and above all lots and lots of glamour, I can’t wait to get started.”

Blu Hydrangea attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere
Drag Race winner Blu Hydrangea will join some of Britain’s best queens as mentors (Ian West/PA)

Melanie C said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of drag and in 2019, I was lucky enough to do a world tour of Prides with some of the most wonderful and creative queens out there!

“On that tour I really learnt what’s needed to cut the mustard on this fabulous world and I can’t wait to see how our celebrities measure up with their incredible mentors guiding them every step of the way.”

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Lorraine Kelly will host the programme (Ian West/PA)

Executive producer Karen Smith said: “Queens For The Night will deliver jaw-dropping transformations, heart-warming stories, high-heeled hilarity and must-see performances as Britain’s best drag queens share their world and mentor big name celebrities to perform for a glamorous panel. It’ll be wall-to-wall fabulousness.”

Created and produced by Tuesday’s Child, the programme is due to launch on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News