In Pictures: The Mall comes alive with colour thanks to Jubilee pageant

Showbiz Published:

The Queen was missing from the royal box but her royal standard was raised above Buckingham Palace indicating she was in residence.

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Soldiers parade down the Mall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.

The Gold State Coach (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Queen was missing from the royal box but revellers hoping she would make a balcony appearance for the carnival’s finale were given a boost later when her royal standard was raised above Buckingham Palace indicating she was in residence.

The royal box (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also absent for a second day running from the festivities, but the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seated for the street carnival extravaganza.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Playful Prince Louis was up to mischief again at the Jubilee – but his older relative Mike Tindall joked he was keeping an eye on the spirited four-year-old.

(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Vintage cars during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Doug Peters/PA)
Chris Tarrant, Angela Rippon and Noddy Holder (Aaron Chown/PA)
(Frank Augstein/PA)
(Hannah McKay/PA)
Sir Chris Hoy and members of the Team GB cycling team ride down the Mall (Chris Jackson/PA)
(Frank Augstein/PA)
The Hatchling puppet (Frank Augstein/PA)
(Doug Peters/PA)
Prince Charles looks on (Hannah McKay/PA)
Former British professional boxer Chris Eubank during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Hannah McKay/PA)
Gary Lineker during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Aaron Chown/PA)
