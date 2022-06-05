Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In pictures: Stars pay tribute to Queen in Platinum Jubilee concert spectacular

ShowbizPublished:

Millions of viewers watched the festivities, broadcast live from Buckingham Palace.

Rod Stewart performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace
Rod Stewart performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace

A galaxy of stars including Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli have marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a spectacular concert at Buckingham Palace in London.

With senior royals including the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George joining thousands of other spectators, the show was kicked off in spectacular fashion with Queen + Adam Lambert.

Global stars such as Alicia Keys and Nile Rodgers joined home-grown acts including Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Craig David as part of the UK’s four-day celebrations, honouring the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert (Yui Mok/PA)
Diana Ross
Diana Ross (Victoria Jones/PA)
Phantom of the Opera cast
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera (Victoria Jones/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Alicia Keys (Joe Giddens/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Mimi Webb (PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Nile Rodgers with Duran Duran (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mica Paris
Mica Paris (Victoria Jones/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Andrea Bocelli (Victoria Jones/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Andrew Lloyd Webber (Joe Giddens/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Brian May (Aaron Chown/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Craig David (Aaron Chown/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Sam Ryder (Aaron Chown/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Drones sign off the three-hour event (Dominic Lipsinki/PA)
Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News