Bear Grylls and fellow celebrities give behind-the-scenes look at Pageant

Bear Grylls, Katherine Jenkins and Gary Lineker are among stars offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Capping the four-day Bank Holiday weekend of celebrations, the procession will take place around the streets of London and includes a military parade, a commemoration of the Commonwealth and a musical finale from Ed Sheeran.

Grylls, 47, posted to his Instagram a short clip of dozens of vehicles, ranging from vintage Volkswagen Beetles to sleek Land Rovers, preparing to journey from Horse Guards Parade around the capital.

The TV star wears a chequered suit and blue shirt as he addresses his followers from the front seat of a green Land Rover.

“We are live at the Jubilee pageant in this classic van, I’m going to quickly jump out and show you before we start driving – look at all these amazing vehicles,” Grylls says.

“We are backstage at the Pageant about to set off and drive round Buckingham Palace and up The Mall and around about (as) part of this amazing convoy celebrating The Queen and her 70 years of incredible service to all of us.”

Jenkins, 41, also filmed before her own 50s-themed vehicle set off as she joins former boxer Chris Eubank atop an open-top bus.

“We are at Horse Guards Parade,” she said.

“We’re all on the open-top buses which represent a different decade for Her Majesty’s reign.

“I’m on the ’50s bus – even though I wasn’t born then.”

Former footballer Gary Lineker also shared snaps from the Pageant set-up.

“A career highlight. Being on a bus ride with Pudsey,” he wrote alongside a selfie from on top of a bus.

Television presenter Anthea Turner posted to Instagram as well, including a shot of Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway.

“About to set off on our Pageant adventure,” the 62-year-old wrote.