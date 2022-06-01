Inside No. 9 confirmed for two more series

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton

Bafta award-winning comedy Inside No.9 will return for an eighth and ninth series, the BBC have confirmed.

The final episode of the seventh series, created by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, aired on Wednesday night.

The next two series will continue the show’s anthology format, with each episode bringing an original story, new characters and surprising twists.

Having launched in 2014, the show won best scripted comedy at the Bafta TV awards last year while Pemberton was also honoured with best male performance in a comedy in 2019.

Inside No. 9’s Reece Shearsmith (left) and Steve Pemberton (Sophie Mutevelian/PA)

Pemberton and Shearsmith said: “In the greatest plot twist ever, the BBC have commissioned another two series from us, taking Inside No.9 to series nine.

“Since 2014 it has been the greatest gift to conjure these stories into being and we are thrilled there’s still an appetite for more.

“What horrible surprises are there left to uncover? We remain as delighted and curious as you to find out.”

The next series promises to continue to combine horror, thriller, drama and comedy, inviting viewers into Shearsmith and Pemberton’s “world of the extraordinary and macabre”, the BBC said.

Steve Pemberton won the award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme at the Bafta TV awards in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: “We are doubly thrilled to announce two more series of the endlessly inventive Inside No. 9 and look forward to discovering where the colossal comedy brains of Reece and Steve take us next, in 12 new instalments of a show now firmly established as an all-time great.”

Josh Cole, Executive Producer for the BBC, added: “Reece and Steve are extraordinary talents.