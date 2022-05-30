Sir Rod Stewart and Olly Alexander join star-studded line-up for charity event

Jools Holland Prostate Cancer UK charity event

Sir Rod Stewart, Olly Alexander and Van Morrison are among the acts who will be taking to the stage for a fundraiser organised by Jools Holland and Prostate Cancer UK.

Musician Holland, 64, and the men’s health charity have united for Raise The Roof, which will see stars from the world of music and comedy performing to raise money for charity at the event being held at the Royal Albert Hall on June 22.

Funds from Raise The Roof, which was the idea of Holland and his friend and the founder of Prostate Cancer UK, Professor Jonathan Waxman, will go towards research into helping to find a better testing approach to prostate cancer and one which could be used for a UK-wide screening programme, the charity has previously said.

Jools Holland (left) and founder of Prostate Cancer UK, Professor Jonathan Waxman (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

Other news names announced include Emeli Sande, Squeeze’s Chris Difford, singer Paul Jones and the already announced line-up of Celeste, Melanie C, Paloma Faith, Paul Weller, Nitin Sawhney and more.

Sir Rod Stewart has previously spoken about being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He decided to keep news of his illness private at the time of his diagnosis, but later revealed that he had been given the all-clear after around two years of treatment.

In March this year Holland told the PA news agency about his own diagnosis in 2014, revealing he was diagnosed following a routine blood test and at the time had no symptoms.

He added that it is “really important for men to be aware of the facts of prostate cancer and understand their risk”.

Singer and actor Alexander, whose turn as Ritchie Tozer in Channel 4 drama series It’s A Sin has landed him plaudits galore, said: “I can’t wait to be joining the man, the moment, the legend that is Jools Holland for Raise The Roof.

“Unfortunately one in eight people with a prostate will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and one in four if they are black.

“Prostate Cancer UK have continued doing really important work throughout the pandemic and it’s a huge privilege to be supporting them.

“Come join us at the Royal Albert Hall, it’s going to be really great!

“That roof is getting raised!”

Scottish singer Sande said: “We all know people who have been affected by cancer, and by coming together for wonderful events like this, we can make a real difference with raising both funds and awareness.

“It’s going to be such a fantastic night, hope to see you there!”.

On the bill for the comedy line-up are names including Omid Djalili, Harry Hill, Stephen K Amos, Shaparak Khorsandi and Gina Yashere.

Djalili, 56, said: “As I get older I know I have to be conscious of my prostate cancer risk, and so I hope this concert will do important work in raising both funds and awareness around the disease.

“I’m forever in awe of the work that Prostate Cancer UK do, and so please grab a ticket and come and support what is going to be an unforgettable event.”