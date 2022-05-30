Johnny Depp appears on stage in UK for second time amid US defamation trial

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has appeared on stage alongside Jeff Beck in the UK for the second night in a row, amid his ongoing US legal battle.

Concert-goers had expressed hope the actor may appear at the Royal Albert Hall in west London after performing with Beck at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

In Sheffield they reportedly performed their cover of the John Lennon song Isolation, which they previously released in 2020.

Many clips of them playing together were circulated on social media on Monday.

Depp awaits a verdict in his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard (Steve Helber/AP)

Depp’s appearance in the UK has surprised many as he awaits a verdict in his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

On Friday both sides gave their closing statements, urging jurors to consider other victims of domestic abuse.