Asap Rocky: I want to raise open-minded children

Asap Rocky

Asap Rocky says he wants to raise “open-minded” children who will “never lose their imagination”.

The US rapper, 33, who has reportedly welcomed his first child with singer Rihanna, said he wanted to have “a cool child with cool parents”.

Speaking to Dazed about impending fatherhood, he said: “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what.

“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate.

“I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

The US rapper with singer Rihanna (Evan Agostini/AP)

The celebrity couple announced the news of their child in January but have not revealed the due date.

Since the announcement the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, has spent a lot of time with Rihanna in Barbados, where her family live.

Mayers, who was born in Harlem, New York, but whose father also hails from Barbados, said it had been “unbelievable” to reconnect with his own heritage through his partner.

“I had family there that only came up (to New York) once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life,” he told Dazed.

“I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience.

“I didn’t get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve encountered in my lifetime.”