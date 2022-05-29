Notification Settings

The Apprentice stars spotted as filming takes place in Shrewsbury and near Ironbridge

Eagle-eyed Salopians spotted stars of The Apprentice when the hit BBC show was filmed in Shropshire this weekend.

The Apprentice's Karren Brady (left) in Shrewsbury. Picture: Original Shrewsbury
Lord Alan Sugar's advisers Karren Brady and Tim Campbell were seen in Shrewsbury on Friday, with teams of "fine-tuned money making machines" out in force to sell tickets to excursions at Shrewsbury Prison and Blists Hill Victorian Town in the Ironbridge Gorge.

Original Shrewsbury shared images of stars and crew members in The Square and Shoplatch, saying: "Did you spot some familiar faces filming in Shrewsbury today?

Filming took place in Shrewsbury on Friday. Picture: Original Shrewsbury

"The Apprentice came to town and the teams, complete with chaperones Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, have been out in force in the town centre selling tickets for upcoming excursions to Shrewsbury Prison and Blists Hill Victorian Town.

"We can't wait to see it air next spring, and discover everything that went on in front of the cameras!"

Filming took place in Shrewsbury on Friday. Picture: Original Shrewsbury

The reality game show launched in 2005, and features a group of business-brained individuals carrying out a variety of tasks to impress Lord Sugar and win the ultimate prize. The show has launched the careers of several contestants including series one winner Tim Campbell, Michelle Dewberry and Luisa Zissman.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

