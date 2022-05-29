The Apprentice stars spotted as filming takes place in Shrewsbury and near Ironbridge

The Apprentice's Karren Brady (left) in Shrewsbury. Picture: Original Shrewsbury

Lord Alan Sugar's advisers Karren Brady and Tim Campbell were seen in Shrewsbury on Friday, with teams of "fine-tuned money making machines" out in force to sell tickets to excursions at Shrewsbury Prison and Blists Hill Victorian Town in the Ironbridge Gorge.

Original Shrewsbury shared images of stars and crew members in The Square and Shoplatch, saying: "Did you spot some familiar faces filming in Shrewsbury today?

Filming took place in Shrewsbury on Friday. Picture: Original Shrewsbury

"The Apprentice came to town and the teams, complete with chaperones Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, have been out in force in the town centre selling tickets for upcoming excursions to Shrewsbury Prison and Blists Hill Victorian Town.

"We can't wait to see it air next spring, and discover everything that went on in front of the cameras!"

