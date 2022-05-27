Peter Andre criticises how Vardy chipolata jibe is brought up ‘again and again’

Peter Andre to make his West End debut

Peter Andre has objected to the way in which Rebekah Vardy’s chipolata jibe is brought up “again and again” in public.

The singer, 49, was forced to revisit claims made by Mrs Vardy about him in a 2004 interview after they were referenced during her High Court “Wagatha Christie” libel battle against Coleen Rooney.

During the high-profile court case, Mrs Vardy was asked about the story detailing a purported sexual encounter with Andre, which carried the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”

Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women on Friday, Andre addressed how he felt about the story resurfacing.

He said: “On reflection on that, I think it is not the fact that something was said, because I think we all say stupid things.

“It is more about the fact that something is brought up again and again and again and again. At some point you kind of go…

“And that is the only thing, it becomes more than just that. We all say stupid things. Everyone does. I am sure I have said many stupid things in my life.”

However, the Mysterious Girl singer joked: “Are you asking me to address the elephant in the room? Did I say elephant?”

Mrs Vardy previously said that she was “forced into a situation by my ex-husband” to do the interview.

Andre told the panel on the ITV show that he and his son Junior, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, are making a short film about online grooming which he described as “scary”.

Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about how he and his wife Emily MacDonagh protect their children online, he added: “Again I might say something that some won’t agree with, but I have had people say to me, ‘Well, don’t put them on social media, don’t let them go on it’ and I said, ‘Okay, that is good but the chances of that happening are next to zero’.

“You can do it at home, yes – so Emily doesn’t let (their youngest children) Milly and Theo go on it – but what happens when they go for sleepovers? Are you going to stop them going for sleepovers. They are going to do it there.

“When they go to school and they are hanging out with their friends at lunchtime, they are going to go on their phones. I have seen it happen time and time again.

“So we thought it would be better to actually just put protection online so they may be able to access it, but it is how we protect them once they have accessed it.”