Glastonbury and Stella McCartney team up to release upcycled vest for charity

The limited edition T-shirt

Glastonbury Festival and fashion designer Stella McCartney have teamed up to release an upcycled vest in support of War Child’s Emergency Fund.

The funds raised from the sale of the limited edition T-shirt, which features a blue sky, green field and psychedelic rainbow, will help children caught in Ukraine and other conflicts.

The vest is a repurposed version of a design McCartney created for the festival in 2007, which was inspired by the 1970s airbrushed T-shirts her parents Linda and Sir Paul McCartney used to get made.

The item became a rare collector’s piece, but a recent warehouse audit has unveiled several boxes of vests which had not been sold.

As part of McCartney’s drive to reduce our impact on the planet, the original vests have now been upcycled with a new mushroom artwork to celebrate “fungi as the future of fashion and our planet”.

The limited edition vests are on sale via Glastonbury’s official online shop, with all proceeds going to War Child’s Emergency Fund.

The highly anticipated festival returns in June after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It boasts a star-studded line-up which sees Sir Paul, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlining across the weekend.

Eilish, 20, will headline on Friday, becoming the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and former Beatle Sir Paul will front Saturday night – the second time he has headlined the Pyramid Stage after a performance in 2004.

American rapper Lamar will make his debut at the festival while closing proceedings on the Sunday, while Diana Ross will play the legends slot.