Jude Law to appear in Star Wars spin-off series

Jude Law will appear in new Star Wars spin-off series Skeleton Crew, director Jon Watts has announced.

Attendees at Disney’s Star Wars Celebration were treated to glimpses of several upcoming series including The Mandalorian series three, Andor and Ahsoka.

Watts joined The Mandalorian co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on stage on the convention’s opening day with writer Christopher Ford.

Though the pair did not give away much about Skeleton Crew, they confirmed that Law would star in the series, which is set around a similar time to The Mandalorian.

It follows the story of a group of children from a small planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy and must attempt to get home, Watts said.

Pre-production has started and shooting begins soon, with the series scheduled for next year.

The short trailer for The Mandalorian series three, starring Pedro Pascal, showed the eponymous character and Grogu reunite and travel to Mandalore to be “forgiven for my transgressions”.

The series will premiere in February of next year, Favreau said, and he apologised to fans, saying “over the last few years it’s been rough” for Disney.

He also introduced a surprise installation, The Mandalorian Experience, which would be available to convention-goers over the weekend, featuring props and costumes from the show.

Fans were also shown a trailer for Andor, which tells the origin story of rebel fighter Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

It is set five years before the events of Rogue One, with 12 episodes already filmed and another 12 in production.

Appearing on stage, Luna excitedly told fans: “It feels amazing.

“When I was doing the film, I was living every day as if it was the last, I didn’t know it was possible.

“Everything feels different because it’s been a long time…but everything is possible.”

He added: “The beauty of this show is that there is no way they’ll kill me.”

Other Andor cast members will include Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and Stellan Skarsgard.