Tom Daley to share knitting tips in new book Made With Love

Tom Daley

Tom Daley is to release a practical guide to knitting after taking up the hobby before the first lockdown in March 2020.

Made With Love will detail the tips and tricks the Olympic champion diver has learnt from the pastime, which he has previously said is a welcome distraction when he is competing.

It will include 30 projects from “gifts to chic homeware, cosy accessories and stylish wardrobe essentials”.

Tom Daley took up knitting in early 2020 (HQ/PA)

The 28-year-old was regularly photographed with needles and wool while watching his teammates at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

He said: “I started knitting at the beginning of 2020 and I haven’t stopped.

“It has been a way to get creative during lockdowns, something to take my mind off my competitors when I’m diving, and a form of mindfulness in my down time.

“At the Olympics, you’re in a bubble where you’re only focusing on the competition. So I had no idea that people back home and around the world were talking about the hobby that I’d been doing for ages.

“I love fashion, creating things I can wear and use in the house, so that’s why I launched Made With Love knitting and crochet kits at the end of last year.

“This book is everything I’ve learnt from my time being a knitting and crochet fan and what things I’ve picked up from the countless jumpers, bobble hats, dog jumpers and even trunks I’ve created.

“I hope this book helps people get creative.”

Tom Daley wearing an Olympic-themed cardigan he knitted at the Olympics in Tokyo (@madewithlovebytomdaley/PA)

Although this is Daley’s debut craft book, he published a memoir in 2021, titled Coming Up for Air, which detailed his early sporting career and experience of publicly coming out as gay.

Lisa Milton, from publishers HQ, said: “HQ are very proud to publish Tom who continues to capture our hearts and our minds with his brave campaigning.

“His memoir and cookery books are all bestsellers, so when Tom captured our hearts and imagination with his poolside knitting, I knew that we had to publish his debut craft book.

“He has truly started a revolution – introducing countless people to its eco and therapeutic benefits – and we cannot wait to share his unparalleled passion and expertise with the world.”