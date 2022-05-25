Hollywood stars call for tighter US gun laws following Texas school shooting

Texas School Shooting

Hollywood stars have called for an end to violence and tighter US gun laws in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a primary school in Texas.

Celebrities including Chris Evans, Finneas, Amy Schumer and Kylie Jenner were among those expressing feelings of shock, sorrow and outrage at the tragic incident.

At least 18 children and one teacher were reported dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Poet Amanda Gorman, who shot to fame following a reading at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January 2021, penned a poem following the Texas shooting and posted it on social media.

It read: “Schools scared to death.

“The truth is, one education under desks, Stooped low from bullets; That plunge when we ask.

“Where our children Shall live & how & if.”

Sharing a link to gun violence charity Everytown, Gorman captioned her post: “Americans—you know enough is enough.

“If you do anything today, let it not be just to grieve, but to act.”

Captain America star Evans wrote in all capitals: “F****** enough!”

Oscar-winning producer Finneas also expressed anger at the situation, writing: “Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got f****** murdered today.

Oscar’s co-host Schumer said: “We are grieving with the Uvalde community, a predominantly Latinx community, and everyone else impacted by yet another senseless act of violence in our schools.

“This is yet another tragic example of how pervasive this public health crisis is in our country.”

Veteran Star Trek actor George Takei added: “There are no words. And there are no actions ever taken.

“If we want things to change, we must demand it from our leaders.”

YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul also criticised US leaders on their lack of action.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families, kids, and citizens of Uvalde, Texas,” he said.

“This s*** is so unfair.

“It’s sickening what people are capable of and it makes me sick that our schools, senators, and people in power have done NOTHING to protect the kids of America.”

Posting on her Instagram story, reality star Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott, said: “Another school shooting. Devastating.