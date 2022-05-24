Shock car crash intensifies Coronation Street’s custody battle drama

Imran, Toyah, baby Alfie, Abi and Kevin in the Street on a eerie night

A shock car crash is set to hit the cobbles in Coronation Street next week as the battle for baby Alfie intensifies between parents Abi and Imran.

Alfie’s parents, Abi Webster and Imran Habeeb, are currently embroiled in a fight for custody of their son, but solicitor and biological father Imran has paid an associate to lie about Abi, making it appear to the court that she’s returned to taking drugs.

Newly released images give a glimpse of the chaos viewers can expect, with a dramatic week of episodes kicking off with a flashforward of Imran leaving a chilling message for his wife Toyah in which he reveals everything.

Toyah and Imran lie unconscious in the wreckage following a car crash (ITV/PA)

Toyah has been struggling to cope with the revelation that her new husband was unfaithful with Abi, resulting in him fathering baby Alfie and subsequently losing the child they were due to adopt.

As viewers are taken back and forth in time, the action begins to centre around a horrific car crash, which leaves both Toyah and Imran lying unconscious in the wreckage.

Emotions begin to boil over and the stakes are at their highest as Abi, her estranged husband Kevin, Imran and Toyah go head to head.

As the details of the crash are investigated, questions begin to arise about how exactly it happened. As a result, Abi and Kevin find themselves under suspicion from the police.

Over the course of the week, the aim will be to uncover whether the crash was an accident or a deliberate attempt to endanger lives.