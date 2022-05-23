New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film

Tom Cruise

An action-packed trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One gives viewers a glimpse of dramatic events in the seventh film of the spy series.

Tom Cruise once again returns to the character of Ethan Hunt for the film, which is now due for release in 2023 after it was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trailer opens with Agent Eugene Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny, telling Hunt: “Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over.”

As a dramatic montage plays, Eugene continues: “This is our chance, to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong, for everyone for centuries to come.

“You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side.”

The camera then captures a frustrated looking Ethan, before further snippets show the globe-trotting secret agent riding through a desert on horseback and tackling dramatic car chases.

The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also worked with Cruise on the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

The trailer draws to a dramatic close with Ethan riding a motorbike off the edge of a cliff and plummeting towards the ground below.

Famous faces including Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby star alongside Cruise in the film.

The cast also includes Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

The second part of the film is intended to arrive on June 28 2024, having previously been set for July 2023.