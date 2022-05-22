Harry Styles on course to claim top three spots in singles chart

Harry Styles could continue his run of success by claiming all three spots on the UK singles chart.

As It Was, the lead single from the former One Direction star’s new album Harry’s House, is on track to claim its eighth week at number one, overtaking We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Disney’s Encanto to become the longest-running number one of 2022.

His tracks Late Night Talking and Music For A Sushi Restaurant, both from his newly released third album, could claim number two and number three respectively.

It would make Styles the first artist to occupy the top three spots since Ed Sheeran in March 2017 and the third in history, with Justin Bieber being the first, according to the Official Charts Company.

Harry’s House sees the 28-year-old reflecting on finding fame at a young age and his recent experience of undergoing therapy.

Critics have praised the record as a step forward for the singer as he embraces a more mature sound and intimate lyrics.

Space Man by Eurovision star Sam Ryder is expected to fall from number two to number four while fifth place could go to Cat Burns with Go.