Jess Wright welcomes baby boy with husband William Lee-Kemp

Jess Wright

Reality star Jess Wright has announced the birth of her first son with husband William Lee-Kemp.

The former The Only Way Is Essex cast member, 36, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of their baby gripping her finger as she holds Lee-Kemp’s hand.

She wrote: “We will hold your hand forever. 17-05-22”.

Wright announced in November she was pregnant with her first child following her marriage to Lee-Kemp in Majorca in September.

Her mother and Loose Women panellist Carol Wright was among the first to congratulate them, writing: “My heart is complete, can not tell you how proud I am of you both, it was wonderful to experience the journey love you my baby girl.

“You did amazing, he is beyond beautiful. Happiest grandparents ever now to have two beautiful bubbas to love and cherish for ever.”

The star’s sister Natalya added: “Our precious boy. the most special week ever. Love you all so much”.

Former Towie co-star Ferne McCann also shared her well-wishes, commenting: “Ahhhhhh congratulations darling” with blue heart emojis, while S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens wrote: “So beautiful. huge congratulations”.

Wright, whose brother Mark was also on Towie, had previously revealed that the couple discovered they were expecting during their wedding celebrations in Majorca.