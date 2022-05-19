Winner of first series of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars announced

A plantain snack business owner from London has been crowned the first winner of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.

Victoria Omobuwajo, 28, won a £150,000 investment from the celebrity chef after claiming victory in the final on BBC One.

The series has seen Ramsay searching for the next generation Food Star, someone running an exciting and innovative food or drink business in which he can invest.

Victoria Omobuwajo (BBC/PA)

The final challenge of the inaugural series saw Omobuwajo face off against free-from brownies business owner Leah, and Steph, whose business sells Japanese-inspired soft drinks.

Each competitor organised a launch event to promote their product and former contestants from the series returned to help them host.

As a surprise, Ramsay invited some of the country’s biggest brands to the events to sample the products and hear from the trio of finalists.

Omobuwajo said: “I’m feeling overjoyed. It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m so happy. Working with Gordon is a huge deal – it’s even better than the investment.

“I’m super excited, I could literally scream. Now the fun times begin, it’s a dream come true.”

Ramsay said: “A truly deserving winner. The other two finalists were incredible but Victoria just edged it.

“I said at the very start I was looking not just to invest in the business, but in the person behind it. I couldn’t be any happier in my decision and I’m so excited to see what the future holds.”

Ramsay, renowned for his no-nonsense approach, founded successful global restaurant group Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in 1997.