Kourtney Kardashian confirms legal wedding to Travis Barker on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA

Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed her legal wedding to Travis Barker with an Instagram post.

The reality star shared a photo with her 177 million followers on Monday showing her and her new husband seated in a black convertible kissing with “Just married” and cans tied to the rear bumper.

Kardashian’s accompanying caption said: “Till death do us part.”

Barker shared an identical post to his 6.9 million followers with the same image and caption.

The couple had earlier held a “practice” wedding after the Grammys in April hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

Photos and video published by TMZ and People showed the reality TV star in a traditional white veil and a short white dress with a love-heart decoration near the bust. Barker, meanwhile, wore a black suit.

According to TMZ, the small ceremony was attended by Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father. The entertainment site also reported that the reality star and Blink-182 drummer will have a larger wedding ceremony in Italy in the “near future”.