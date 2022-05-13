Notification Settings

Arcade Fire celebrate chart success with sixth album We

ShowbizPublished:

Critics have hailed the record as a return to form.

Win Butler of Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire have secured their fourth number one album in the UK.

The Canadian band, led by the husband and wife duo of Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, claimed the top spot with their sixth studio album We.

The album has been widely received by critics as a return to form and sees the indie rockers turning back to the emotive and simple style of their early records.

Their previous number ones are 2010’s The Suburbs, 2013’s Reflektor and 2017’s Everything Now.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 4
Sigrid took the number two spot in the album charts (Yui Mok/PA)

Number two, a career high, went to Norwegian singer Sigrid with her second studio album, How to Let Go.

The record follows her 2019 debut, Sucker Punch, which peaked at number four.

She said: “I actually can’t believe it. I beat myself, and I couldn’t be prouder!

“Thank you so so much to everyone listening to the album, it really means the world to me and the rest of the team.”

London-born rapper Knucks was at number three with Alpha Place, while Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow claimed number four with Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Fifth place went to Ed Sheeran with Equals.

On the singles chart, Harry Styles claimed his sixth consecutive week at number one with As It Was.

