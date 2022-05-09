Notification Settings

Nick Cave announces the death of his son Jethro Lazenby aged 31

Published:

It follows the accidental death of his 15-year-old son Arthur in 2015.

Nick Cave
Nick Cave

Singer Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro at the age of 31.

The Bad Seeds musician, known for hits such as Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling, said his son had “passed away”.

In a statement, the frontman said: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey premiere – London
Nick Cave with his children Luke and Jethro (Ian West/PA)

“We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Fashion model Jethro had previously been jailed following an assault on his mother Beau Lazenby, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the Guardian.

It is the second family tragedy for Cave, following the accidental death in 2015 of one of his twin sons Arthur, who was 15.



