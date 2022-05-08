Tyson Fury to make guest appearance on new ITV show The Games

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte – Wembley Stadium

Tyson Fury will make a guest appearance on new ITV show The Games, it has been announced.

The 33-year-old WBC heavyweight champion will join presenters Holly Willoughby, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, Alex Scott and Chris Kamara on Monday night.

Known to fans as the Gypsy King, he will offer “insight and opinion” on the performances of a line-up of celebrity athletes competing for medals on the show.

Who else can't wait to hear legend @chris_kammy commentate #TheGames?! ? It's only TWO DAYS until our Celebrity Competitors step into the stadium ?? Let's hope they're ready… pic.twitter.com/Mg3fzf6YFp — ITV (@ITV) May 7, 2022

The Games will see 12 celebrities battle it out over a week of live programming, competing in events including diving, cycling, running and weightlifting, each trying to rack up enough points to get them to the top of the medals table and crowned Champion of The Games 2022.

Among those competing are ex-Love Islanders Wes Nelson and Olivia Attwood, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman, model and autism ambassador Christine McGuinness and The Wanted star Max George.

Tyson will lead a roster of sports stars making guest appearances on the show each night.

On Monday, he will be joined by Olympic gold medallist heptathlete Denise Lewis and Olympic gold medallist diver Matty Lee.

Later in the week, there will be appearances from Hollie Arnold, Dame Sarah Storey, Jermaine Jenas and Daley Thompson.

Hosted live by Willoughby and Flintoff, The Games will feature former professional footballer and presenter Scott as trackside reporter and former footballer and presenter Kamara as commentator.