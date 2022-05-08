Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lorraine Kelly addresses Boris Johnson Good Morning Britain interview at Baftas

ShowbizPublished:

The Scottish TV presenter joked about the Prime Minister’s interview on stage.

Lorraine Kelly
Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly sent a “special hello” to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as she took to the stage at the TV Baftas to present the news coverage award.

Mr Johnson appeared not to know who Kelly was during an interview with Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid on Tuesday.

As the interview came to an end, Reid referenced ITV’s Lorraine, which airs after GMB, to which Mr Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”

Taking to the stage at the Bafta TV awards on Sunday, Kelly joked: “Hello and a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. It’s lovely to see you,” prompting cheers and laughter from the audience.

She presented the award to ITV News At Ten for its coverage of the storming of the US Capitol.

Scottish presenter Kelly previously told the Be Honest podcast that she did not expect the Prime Minister to know who she was.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News