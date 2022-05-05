Notification Settings

Sharon Osbourne shares bed-ridden photo after testing positive for Covid-19

Published:

The talk show presenter revealed she had caught the virus after flying home to Los Angeles to care for rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne.

The Talk presenters announced

Sharon Osbourne has shared a bed-ridden picture of herself hooked up to a drip, after contracting Covid-19.

The talk show presenter revealed she had caught the virus after flying home to Los Angeles to care for rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne, who had previously fallen ill.

The Black Sabbath star is now “on the mend” Sharon told Talk TV, but added that her “entire household” had now tested positive.

Speaking to fellow host Jeremy Kyle on Tuesday she reassured him that she “felt fine”.

But sharing a picture of herself on social media in bed with her pet dogs, television remotes and with a drip connected to her arm, she wrote “f*** Covid”.

The former X Factor judge revealed in December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid and had been briefly admitted to hospital.

She had been “very worried” about her husband, 73, who has Parkinson’s disease, when it was announced he had contracted the virus.

The musician has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

