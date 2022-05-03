Adele Roberts and Annie Mac scoop top gongs at Audio and Radio Industry Awards

Adele Roberts

BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts and DJ Annie Mac were among the winners of top gongs at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias).

The awards show returned to an in-person ceremony at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End on Tuesday, hosted by TV and radio star Rylan Clark.

Roberts won the public-voted Radio Times moment of the year award for her emotional return to the Radio 1 airwaves following her bowel cancer announcement in October.

Annie Mac won the best music entertainment show gong for her last Radio 1 Dance Party (Ian West/PA)

After she underwent surgery, the 43-year-old praised the NHS and sent a heartfelt thanks to all those who supported her and sent their well-wishes.

Broadcaster and DJ Mac picked up the best music entertainment show gong for her last Radio 1 Dance Party programme after 17 years with the broadcaster.

BBC radio presenter Janice Long was also honoured with the inaugural pioneer award following her death on Christmas Day at the age of 66.

Figures from the world of music described her as a “trailblazer” as she was the first woman to have her own daily show on Radio 1 and the first regular female presenter on Top Of The Pops.

After Radio 2’s Zoe Ball presented the award to her family, the ceremony paid tribute to her with a video which featured musical stars including Elvis Costello, Gary Numan, Fran Healy, Toyah Willcox and Jim Kerr.

Janice Long was posthumously awarded the inaugural pioneer award following her death last year (Danny Lawson/PA)

The BBC won big as it claimed 12 gold awards in total, with Radio 4 taking the first spot in six categories.

Among its wins were best news coverage for the Today Programme and best speech presenter for Woman’s Hour’s Emma Barnett, with the show also picking up the impact award for its piece titled Trafficked In Plain Sight.

However, it was Hits Radio which took home the network of the year award.

Absolute Radio’s The Dave Berry Breakfast Show also trumped BBC Radio 1’s Greg James for the title of best music breakfast show.

Soul singer Heather Small also delivered a performance during the ceremony.

Rylan Clark arriving for the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Ian West/PA)

Clark told the PA news agency that it was an “honour” for him to be on hosting duties.

He said: “It is the first in-person Arias for over two years now so we are really all excited to be back in the same room together.

“The last time I was here it was lovely being a guest and nominated for Radio 2 so tonight I am looking forward to being in charge.”

Clark will also be one of the hosts of BBC’s Eurovision coverage ahead of the song contest’s final in Turin, Italy, this month.