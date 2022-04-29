Items from Ed Sheeran and The Who up for grabs in charity auction

Ed Sheeran and The Who's Roger Daltrey

Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher and Tom Daley are among the stars to donate personal items to a charity auction raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Star Boot Sale is a two-week auction and raffle, which begins on April 29 with donations from more than 70 stars of music, stage, sport and screen.

Sheeran’s personalised guitar plectrums, trainers donated by Oasis star Gallagher and a trip to New York to go backstage at The Who show at Madison Square Garden are all on offer.

The items, some of which have been contributed by those who performed at the fundraiser, are expected to sell from £10 to more than £1,000.

Raffle tickets will be available for £5, giving entrants the chance to win one of five items, including a Sheeran plectrum and Stereophonics T-Shirt – from the band’s 2013 Graffiti On The Train tour – signed by lead singer Kelly Jones.

The Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK charity, supports and helps treat young people between 13 and 24 with the disease.

Ambassador – and actress – Vicky McClure is donating scripts from the opening episode of each series of BBC One’s Line Of Duty for the auction.

McClure, 38, plays DI Kate Fleming in the crime drama, with the scripts signed her and her fellow cast members.

She said: “It is coming up to 10 years since I was invited to open the Nottingham City Hospital’s Teenage Cancer Trust Unit and since then I have been so proud to meet some truly brave and inspirational families.

“I’m hoping the Line Of Duty fans get bidding because without people like them this great charity wouldn’t be able to continue making sure no young person faces cancer alone.”

Scripts signed by the cast of BBC drama Line of Duty will be up for grabs in the charity auction (Teenage Cancer Trust/PA)

Olympic gold medal-winning diver Matty Lee has donated a signed pair of Tokyo 2022 swimming trunks to the auction, which is taking place for the second time.

The inaugural auction raised enough money to fund a specialist cancer nurse for six months.

Lee, 24, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust supports people up to 24 years old, which is the same age as me. I can’t imagine what it is like to be told such devastating news so I was more than happy to support this great auction.

“Having a great team behind you is one of the things that got me to the Olympics last year and I know this charity is dedicated to putting a great team behind young people battling cancer.”

Other items in the auction include a private tour of the Emmerdale set, a T-shirt signed by Sheeran, a limited-edition Teenage Cancer Trust print created and signed by Sir Peter Blake, and a T-shirt signed by Olympic diver Tom Daley.

Swimming trunks signed by Olympic diver Matty Lee are among the items up for auction (Teenage Cancer Trust/PA)

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, an honorary patron for the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “The last two years have been really tough for Teenage Cancer Trust and the young people we support.

“But the unconditional support myself and the charity have received from the music and entertainment industry throughout this time has been unwavering and I cannot thank them enough for that.”

He added: “The Star Boot Sale is another brilliant way for people across music, film, television and sport to get behind the charity and make sure Teenage Cancer Trust can keep funding its specialist units and staff who offer world class care and support.”