The Wanted re-release track for charity in memory of Tom Parker

Tom Parker

The Wanted have released a new version of their single Gold Forever to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity after the death of band member Tom Parker.

Parker died aged 33 in March, 17 months after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

After Parker’s family requested Gold Forever be played at his memorial service, band members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes created an updated version of the track entitled Gold Forever (for Tom).

We created a very special version of Gold Forever for Toms memorial service,the reaction the track has had has been beautiful.We’ve decided to release the track in Tom’s memory with ALL proceeds going to @BrainTumourOrg You can download it from iTunes here https://t.co/vLnqqs34W7 — The Wanted (@thewanted) April 27, 2022

Gold Forever was originally released in 2012 and reached number three on the Official Chart Company’s UK singles chart, making it The Wanted’s third top 10 single.

The new version was played at Parker’s funeral in south-east London on April 20.

After a warm response from fans, the band made the song available for download to allow supporters to keep the track in memory of Parker.

The Wanted, Island Records and the writers and producers of the song will be donating all net proceeds to The Brain Tumour Charity.

The Wanted have released a new version of Gold Forever in aid of charity (The Wanted/PA)

The UK-based charity is dedicated to funding research, raising awareness and providing support and information to people with brain tumours.

The Brain Tumour Charity chief executive Alex Lochrane said: “Gold Forever (For Tom) is a beautiful song and a moving tribute to Tom, and we are profoundly grateful to The Wanted that donations from the sales of this single will help us fund world-class research and vital support services for anyone affected by brain tumours.