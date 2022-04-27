Notification Settings

Robert Pattinson to return as caped-crusader for The Batman sequel

ShowbizPublished:

Warner Bros revealed the news on Tuesday at an the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Batman screening – London
Robert Pattinson will reportedly return to reprise his role as the caped-crusader in a sequel to the recently released film The Batman.

Warner Bros revealed the news on Tuesday at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Writer and director Matt Reeves attended the event and said he was “excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,” according to People.

No further details about the plot or release date were revealed.

Writer and director Matt Reeves attended the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

Reeves’ dark revamp of the DC superhero franchise was released in March of this year.

The film saw Bruce Wayne, played by Pattinson, on a journey for vengeance in the underworld, where he encountered Catwoman’s Selina Kyle, played by Zoe Kravitz.

The film also stars John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Paul Dano as enigmatic villain The Riddler.

Warner Bros also treated fans to new glimpses of other upcoming films at CinemaCon, including Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, The Flash, and Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet.

