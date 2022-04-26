Helen Skelton announces she and husband Richie Myler ‘no longer a couple’

TV presenter Helen Skelton has said she and her husband Richie Myler are “no longer a couple”.
The 38-year-old Countryfile and Blue Peter star announced the news in a post on her Instagram stories on Monday night.
She wrote: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”
Skelton and 31-year-old rugby league player Myler have three children – sons Ernie and Louis, and baby daughter Elsie Kate, who was born in December last year.
SKelton told Hello! magazine in January: “I was convinced I was having a girl. Now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough.”
The couple married in December 2013.