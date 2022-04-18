JLS star JB Gill offers update on group’s plans for new music

JB Gill

JLS star JB Gill has said the group have plans to record new material after the success of their comeback tour.

The boy band – which also features Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and Marvin Humes – split in 2013 after four albums together.

They returned in 2020 and last year embarked on their Beat Again tour and released a new album titled 2.0.

Gill, 35, told Hello! magazine: “We probably won’t tour again this year but with the success of Beat Again and our latest album, I’m sure we’ll be working on new material soon.

“The kids love seeing their daddy up on stage so we don’t really have a choice whether we do another JLS tour or not.”

(Hello! magazine/PA)

Gill and his wife Chloe also spoke of their pride after their son Ace, seven, and daughter Chiara, three, made their acting debuts in the BBC One drama Chloe, starring Erin Doherty.

Professional dancer turned talent manager Chloe said: “Ace and Chiara can do whatever they want, they just have to work hard at it, be passionate and love what they do.

“We want to give them every opportunity. The world is their oyster.”

Former X Factor star Gill, whose full name is Jonathan Benjamin Gill, added: “Ace was doing a self-tape and Chiara was like: ‘I need to do it as well.’

“She just sat in the background, playing with her toys, and we had to send it because we didn’t have another one.

“The production team saw it and were like: ‘She’s amazing. Can we have her, too?’”

Ace has also appeared alongside actor Robson Green in ITV mystery series Grantchester and Chloe recalled how her son asked the 57-year-old for advice.

She said: “He was sitting next to Robson, asking him: ‘So how do you learn your lines?’

“Robson was lovely. He replied: ‘It’s a bit like a song really.’”