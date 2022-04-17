Sharp-witted comedian among acts hoping to impress Britain’s Got Talent judges

BGT

A sharp-witted comedian will take to the Britain’s Got Talent stage in a bid to impress the judges and inspire his son to believe in himself.

Axel Blake, a 33-year-old property maintenance manager from west London, will joke with judge Simon Cowell ahead of his stand-up comedy routine that he would give him a good deal on a kitchen if he voted him through to the next round.

The ITV talent show returned to screens on Saturday for the first time in two years and will continue on Sunday evening for the second part of the double bill weekend.

Viewers will also see 13-year-old Dante Marvin bring a humorous attitude to the stage as he performs a comedy song about his brittle bone disease.

Aneeshwar Kunchala, a seven-year-old schoolboy from Warrington, Cheshire, recites his own poem about his passion for wildlife conservation and saving the planet.

Dogs and their human companions will also feature in Sunday’s show as doctor Louise Geller will attempt to sing opera with her dog Jasper.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Amber and her canine sidekick Nymeria, aged two, from the Netherlands perform an agile routine of tricks.

Surprise! ? I auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent @bgt and it was such an unforgettable experience! ??? Watch Here: https://t.co/MgdGgCujgb pic.twitter.com/JXeFbaa2hq — Loren Allred (@lorenallred) April 16, 2022

Saturday’s launch episode saw Loren Allred, 32, reveal during her audition that she was the voice behind the hit song Never Enough from 2018 musical film The Greatest Showman.

She admitted she was not known for the track as she was previously “more comfortable singing behind the scenes”, but now wanted to put a face to the song.

After performing a striking rendition of the track, the audience and judges appeared in awe, particularly Amanda Holden, who awarded her the coveted Golden Buzzer which automatically grants her a place in the live semi-finals.

The episode also saw the judging panel – featuring Cowell, Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – reunite after the show was shelved in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.