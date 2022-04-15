Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions reunion

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Ian West/PA)

Sarah Michelle Gellar has celebrated her birthday with a reunion with her Cruel Intentions co-stars Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress, who played scheming Kathryn Merteuil in the 1999 teen drama, marked turning 45 by reuniting with her fellow stars.

The film, inspired by the 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and subsequent film Dangerous Liaisons, moved the story to the world of wealthy high school teenagers in New York City.

The pair also bet over whether Valmont can seduce the new principal’s daughter Annette Hargrove, played by Reese Witherspoon.

Gellar shared a string of photos of the trio together in front of art from the film hanging in a Los Angeles art gallery.

One picture in artist Sam McKinniss’ exhibit at Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles shows Gellar and Blair in the famous scene in which the pair share a kiss, while another shows a nude Phillippe from behind as he towels off next to a swimming pool.

Gellar captioned the photos: “Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day.”

The trio were also joined by the film’s director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz for the gallery trip.

Blair was accompanied by a support dog after she was diagnosed with MS.

Gellar is married to She’s All That star Freddie Prinze Jr, whom she met on the set of the 1997 teen slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer.